Fayetteville woman charged with promoting prostitution of a minor

Karla Bernice Gainey (Fayeteville Police)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A 35-year-old woman faces felony charges in relation to the prostitution of a minor, Fayetteville police said.

Detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department’s Human Trafficking Unit arrested Karla Bernice Gainey, of the 600 block of Oakridge Avenue following an investigation that began Sept. 16, police said.

The investigation looked into a 16-year-old being involved in human trafficking.

Gainey was charged with felony promotion of prostitution of a minor and felony conspiracy to commit human trafficking of a minor.

She is being held under a $75,000 secured bond.

If you, or you believe someone you know, is or has been the victim of human trafficking, you are asked to call the Fayetteville Police Department at 910-433-1885 or Fayetteville/Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the free P3 Tips app.

