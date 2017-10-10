Harvey Weinstein’s wife says she is leaving him

By Published:
FILE - In this Nov. 23, 2011 file photo, producer Harvey Weinstein, co-chairman of The Weinstein Company, appears during an interview in New York. Weinstein faces multiple allegations of sexual abuse and harassment from some of the biggest names in Hollywood. (AP Photo/John Carucci, File)

NEW YORK (AP) – Designer Georgina Chapman has broken her six-day silence about sexual harassment allegations against her husband Harvey Weinstein by saying she is leaving the embattled film mogul.

Chapman says in a statement released to People magazine Tuesday that her heart breaks for the women her husband has allegedly mistreated.

It came as some on social media began calling for a boycott of Marchesa, the red carpet brand she founded with best friend Keren Craig in 2004. That’s the year Chapman first met Weinstein at a party, then forging ahead with looks for Renee Zellweger and other A-listers.

The brand benefited from Weinstein contacts over the years. Only time will tell whether Chapman’s move to distance herself from Weinstein will save the Marchesa brand.

Marchesa did not respond to requests for comment.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s