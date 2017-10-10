Harvey Weinstein’s wife says she is leaving him

NEW YORK (AP) – Designer Georgina Chapman has broken her six-day silence about sexual harassment allegations against her husband Harvey Weinstein by saying she is leaving the embattled film mogul.

Chapman says in a statement released to People magazine Tuesday that her heart breaks for the women her husband has allegedly mistreated.

It came as some on social media began calling for a boycott of Marchesa, the red carpet brand she founded with best friend Keren Craig in 2004. That’s the year Chapman first met Weinstein at a party, then forging ahead with looks for Renee Zellweger and other A-listers.

The brand benefited from Weinstein contacts over the years. Only time will tell whether Chapman’s move to distance herself from Weinstein will save the Marchesa brand.

Marchesa did not respond to requests for comment.