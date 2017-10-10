Man arrested in Sanford pleads to roadside rape in Virginia

STAFFORD, Va. (WRIC) — A man who was arrested in connection with a horrific roadside rape in Stafford County entered an Alford plea in court on Tuesday.

Roberto Carlos Flores Sibrian, 28, was arrested in January of this year at a construction site in Sanford, North Carolina. He was accused of dragging a woman out of her car after their vehicles collided on Route 3 in Virginia and raping her for more than two hours on the side of the road last October.

In court on Tuesday, Flores Sibrian entered an Alford plea to two counts of sodomy and one count each of abduction, rape and aggravated sexual battery.

An Alford plea is a guilty plea where the defendant does not admit to the criminal act but acknowledges that the evidence against them is likely enough to warrant a conviction.

His sentencing hearing is scheduled for Jan. 5 in Stafford County.

