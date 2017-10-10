Man with Fayetteville ties now on Texas 10 Most Wanted list

AUSTIN, Texas (WNCN) — A man with Fayetteville ties has been added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List. Authorities say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Texas law enforcement organizations are offering a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the capture of Reginald “Reggie” Vernard Campbell.

Campbell, 24, is wanted on charges of capital murder and unlawful flight to avoid prosecution, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

EARLIER: Texas murder suspect could be in SC

Investigators believe Campbell was involved in an August robbery at a Quality Suites hotel in Sherman, Texas, during which the front desk clerk was fatally shot.

“An investigation led authorities to arrest two female accomplices and identify Campbell as the masked suspect in the robbery and murder,” the state’s department of public safety wrote.

Later that month, authorities found him near Columbia, South Carolina, but he “assaulted the officers and escaped,” authorities said.

Campbell, who sometimes goes by the name Johnny, has ties to Fayetteville; Columbia, South Carolina; Yonkers, New York and New York City. He also lived in Corpus Christi, Texas, during 2016.

Authorities described Campbell as standing 6 feet tall and weighing about 170 pounds, with tattoos covering both arms, his fingers and his left hand.

To collect the reward, tipsters must use one of the following methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Text the letters “DPS” – followed by the tip – to 274637 (CRIMES) from a cell phone.

Submit a web tip through the Texas DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, and then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip at http://www.facebook.com/texas10mostwanted by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

Submit a tip through the Texas DPS Mobile App.

All those methods are anonymous, Texas authorities say.