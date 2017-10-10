Muggy and unsettled Tuesday across central NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The perfect fall weather North Carolina had last week is long gone this week as summer heat and humidity have returned. While Hurricane Nate didn’t bring much rain, it did bring higher humidity. We were also left with summer-like temperatures on Monday as the Triangle topped out at 92 and Fayetteville made it up to 89, well above the normal high in the mid 70s.

The remnants of Hurricane Nate have moved well off to the northeast, but our flow of air will remain out of the southwest, ushering in more moisture straight from the Gulf of Mexico. Spotty showers and even a few rumbles of thunder will be possible for the next several days.

A cold front move into the area Thursday and will eventually slide south of our state bringing slightly lower temperatures and humidity. High pressure will start to build in on Friday and will remain in control through the upcoming weekend, ridding us of the mugginess. Next weekend will be the first weekend of the North Carolina State Fair, so less humid weather will be nice for fair-goers.

Monday Night will be cloudy with a shower possible. The overnight low will be 71. Winds will be southwest around 5 mph. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Tuesday will be mainly cloudy and humid with scattered showers and an isolated storm. The high will be 86. Winds will be southwest to south around 5 mph. The rain risk will be 50 percent.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a few showers and a possible storm. The high will be 84, after a morning low of 73. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

Thursday will be partly sunny and a little cooler with a risk of a shower. The high will be 79, after a morning low of 70. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Friday will be partly sunny to mostly sunny. The high will be 79, after a morning low of 67.

Saturday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. The high will be near 80, after a morning low of 63.

Next Sunday will be partly cloudy and warm. The high will be 82, after a morning low of 61.

This forecast was prepared by the WNCN weather team and is based on the latest information available and years of weather forecasting in North Carolina. It was not produced by a computer like many forecasts you find on the web, social media and smarts phone apps.

This forecast was prepared by the WNCN weather team and is based on the latest information available and years of weather forecasting in North Carolina. It was not produced by a computer like many forecasts you find on the web, social media and smarts phone apps.

Hour 1 Hour 2 Hour 3 Hour 4 Hour 5 Hour 6 Hour 7 Hour 8 Hour 9