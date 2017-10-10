NC beach community frustrated with sand dune blocking beach access

Residents near the Seahorse Lane beach access in Carolina Beach are fed up at their beach access which they refer to as “Mount Carolina Beach.”

“This all started before Hurricane Irma and then got worse after the storm,” said Seahorse Lane resident Gary Babbitt.

The access is piled up with about 8 feet of sand, as high as the dunes.

“A lot of our neighbors have injuries or back problems and they can’t come to the beach anymore because they cant navigate this mount and enjoy their beach lifestyle,” Babbitt said.

Babbit’s neighbor, Gary Brown, used to come to the beach every day, but can’t anymore unless he uses a chair as a crutch to help him get down.

“This is ridiculous. Many days I can’t do this. It’s too hard to climb down and climb back up,” Brown said. “It seems like the city government forgets about us on the north end of the beach because we don’t have any hotels and restaurants so we are the last to get anything done.”

Both residents say they have called Town Hall repeatedly looking for answers because they watch town operations truck drive past their access every day and the sand remains piled up.

“If they don’t fix this someone is going to get hurt,” said Brown.

Town Manager Michael Cramer provided the following statement regarding the access:

“We have an ongoing battle with sand at our access ways just like all beach communities. Currently we have eight access ways on the least to be cleaned. Seahorse is the worst and will be left for last. The town has 32 beach accesses and citizens and visitors can use all of them to reach the beach. If an emergency situation takes place, the town rescuers do not use the street end beach access as their primary access.”

Residents were angry when told that their beach access is the worst but would be saved for last as Cramer stated in his email.

“In my estimation, when you have people paying as much taxes as we do in Carolina Beach I think it’s an ignorant statement to save the worst possible conditions for the last,” stated Babbit. “Should we tell the town we are gonna defer our taxes and pay them next year since we can’t use this access?”

Cramer stated in an additional email that he hoped that all the remaining accesses would be cleared within the next couple of weeks.

“Keep in mind we are a small town of 6,000 year round residents and only have 15 Operations Staff members to handle all Public Works duties. We need to priortize our work orders to get things accomplished and be good stewards of the taxpayer resources.”

“To wait until the end to clean this access is when crews ride up and down this beach every day, they could be doing something but they are not,” Babbitt said. “I would like to see this sand pile gone by Friday.”

Copyright 2017 WECT. All Rights Reserved