NC college student dies days after teens shot him near campus, police say

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (WSPA/AP) — A Western Carolina University student who was shot last week has died.

The college announced Tuesday morning that Jacob Alexander Ray passed away four days after he was shot near campus.

School officials say officers have arrested 19-year-old Aja Makalo, who is also a student at WCU, and Zavion Southerland, 17, in connection with the deadly shooting.

Ray, 21, was from Hendersonville.

College officials say the junior was majoring in computer information systems.

A candlelight vigil in his honor is scheduled for 9 p.m. Wednesday at the fountain area of Central Plaza.

Chancellor David Belcher said the university community is “shocked and distressed” by the shooting. He says the “safety of our students is of paramount importance, and violent acts such as this affect us all.”

