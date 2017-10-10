NC man stopped for bad driving had been shot multiple times, police say

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) — A man pulled over for driving erratically early Tuesday morning turned out to be the victim of multiple gunshot wounds.

A Wilmington Police Department officer performed a traffic stop of the vehicle on Independence Boulevard near Canterbury Road at approximately 5 a.m.

According to a police officer at the scene, the driver, Myron Holt, told officers he had been shot at Market North Apartments and was attempting to drive himself to the hospital.

EMS was called to the scene and the man was taken to the hospital by ambulance with non-life-threatening wounds.

Holt said he was in his car on Metting Road when he was shot.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.