NC prison worker accused of relationship with inmate now on paid leave, state says

By Published: Updated:
(Halifax County Sheriff's Office)

HALIFAX, N.C. (WNCN) — A prison system employee charged with having a relationship with an inmate has been put on paid leave, North Carolina officials confirmed Tuesday.

Brenda Manley Moore, 41, of Enfield, is charged with 12 counts of sexual acts by government/prison employee, according to Halifax County Sheriff Wes Tripp.

She is currently “under investigatory leave,” according to state officials.

Moore is an employee of Correction Enterprises, a unit of the state’s Division of Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice that manages prisoners’ work doing everything from making license plates to sewing, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety said.

In Halifax County, Correction Enterprises runs a farm, a cannery and a fresh produce warehouse at Caledonia Correctional Institution.

Moore was a supervisor overseeing inmates, the spokesman said.

Moore has been with the Department of Public Safety since 1998.

Her bond was set at $75,000.

EARLIER: Prison worker had relationship with inmate, NC sheriff says

news-app- download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s