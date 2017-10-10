NC prison worker accused of relationship with inmate now on paid leave, state says

HALIFAX, N.C. (WNCN) — A prison system employee charged with having a relationship with an inmate has been put on paid leave, North Carolina officials confirmed Tuesday.

Brenda Manley Moore, 41, of Enfield, is charged with 12 counts of sexual acts by government/prison employee, according to Halifax County Sheriff Wes Tripp.

She is currently “under investigatory leave,” according to state officials.

Moore is an employee of Correction Enterprises, a unit of the state’s Division of Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice that manages prisoners’ work doing everything from making license plates to sewing, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety said.

In Halifax County, Correction Enterprises runs a farm, a cannery and a fresh produce warehouse at Caledonia Correctional Institution.

Moore was a supervisor overseeing inmates, the spokesman said.

Moore has been with the Department of Public Safety since 1998.

Her bond was set at $75,000.

