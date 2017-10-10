NC State works to sign Doeren to contact extension

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – N.C. State is negotiating a contract extension with head football coach Dave Doeren, the University’s Athletic Department confirmed Tuesday.

Doeren is in the midst of this fifth season in Raleigh where he currently has the Wolfpack ranked No. 20 with a 5-1 record.

“We’re glad to be in negotiations. We want Dave here a long time and appreciate the progress that has been made,” said Director of Athletics Debbie Yow.

Doeren has seen his fair share of struggles in Raleigh. His first season was a disaster that saw the Pack go winless in the ACC.

But since, N.C. State has gone to three consecutive bowl games under Doeren.

His solid recruiting efforts have paid off in 2017 where State has plowed its way to a 3-0 conference record and their best national ranking since 2003.

He currently has two years remaining on his contract that pays him a base salary of $840,000 and supplemental packages worth $1,360,000 each year.

Doeren is 30-27 overall at N.C. State and 12-23 in ACC play.