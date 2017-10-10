Part of Fayetteville’s MLK Freeway closed after pedestrian hit

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Part of Fayetteville’s Martin Luther King Jr. Freeway is closed Tuesday afternoon after a pedestrian was hit, police said.

The crash was reported around 2:30 p.m. along the Martin Luther King Jr. Freeway between the Bragg Boulevard overpass and Ramsey Street.

Police said that a vehicle traveling on the freeway toward Ramsey Street when it hit a pedestrian.

The pedestrian suffered critical injuries and was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

Martin Luther King Jr. Freeway towards Ramsey Street is currently closed at the Bragg Boulevard exit. Motorists traveling along this portion of the roadway are being detoured onto Bragg Boulevard where they may then take Rowan Street to Ramsey Street.

Anyone with information regarding the traffic crash is asked to contact Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department’s Traffic Unit at (910) 433-1807 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).