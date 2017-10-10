Man found dead behind dumpster at Raleigh apartment complex, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police have swarmed an apartment complex off Capital Boulevard in response to a shooting call received on Tuesday morning.

Police are investigating after receiving a call regarding a shooting and a body found on Calvary Drive.

Police responded to the 3100 block of Calvary Drive at approximately 5:15 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found the body of a male victim who had suffered “facial trauma,” according to police.

Police did not confirm if the victim had been shot or suffered the facial trauma by other means.

Around 12 cop cars are currently at the scene and the complex is blocked off by police tape.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

