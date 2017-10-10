Raleigh sex offender sentenced to 20 years for child porn charge, federal officials say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A registered sex offender from Raleigh was sentenced to 20 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to a child pornography charge, federal officials said Tuesday.

In February 2016, Homeland Security Investigation in Tampa, Florida, contacted their counterparts in Raleigh concerning child pornography being posted in chatrooms.

Investigators were able to identify the person posting the child pornography and began to chat with the suspect, posing as a 13-year-old girl’s father.

Federal officials said the conversations were graphic and explicit in nature.

The undercover agent arranged a meeting between the suspect and his fictional 13-year-old daughter at the Red Roof Inn in Cary.

“The suspect made it clear through his chat conversations that his intentions were to engage in sexually prohibited conduct with the 13-year-old female,” federal officials said in a release.

Through the help of facial recognition software, investigators were able to identify the suspect as Thomas Paul Keeler II, a registered sex offender.

Agents arranged to meet Keeler at the Red Roof Inn on March 24, 2016. Keeler was arrested as he entered the Red Roof Inn’s parking lot.

Federal officials said Keeler had condom and a pair of handcuffs in his vehicle at the time of his arrest.

Agents seized Keeler’s phone and he provided a statement to investigators in which he admitted that he had been convicted of transportation of child pornography.

But Keeler said he only stopped at the Red Roof Inn to send a text to a friend.

Agents executed search warrants on Keeler’s home where they seized two computers, a hard drive, and a flash drive. Agents also seized several pairs of women’s underwear and multiple sex toys.

Investigators found evidence that Keeler was posting and trading child pornography in chatrooms, federal authorities said.

Forensic examination of Keeler’s smartphone and computer equipment revealed at least 1,433 images and 470 videos containing child pornography. Some of the images were of infants, federal officials said.

Keeler pleaded guilty to receipt of child pornography on May 12.

He was sentenced to 20 years in prison followed by a lifetime of supervision.

He also must pay a $5,000 fine.