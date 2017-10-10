Technology makes cars safer in a crash, but can make driving less safe

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Technology has made cars safer in a crash than they were 20 years ago, but one technology makes driving less safe. It is the vehicle’s infotainment system.

Color touchscreens on the dash appear modern and advanced. But researchers say the technology is so sophisticated it makes simple tasks more difficult. That translates into distracted driving.

AAA’s Center for Driving Safety and Technology asked researchers from the University of Utah to examine the visual and mental demands of using infotainment systems in 30 new 2017 vehicles.

“Some of the most advanced systems are really difficult for the driver to use,” said Dr. David Strayer, the University of Utah professor who examined the study.

In the worst cases, the drivers were distracted for more than 40 seconds when programming the navigation system or sending a text message via a vehicle’s infotainment system, according to the study.

“The cars that used the screens and the touch pads were probably the ones that made me feel the most uncomfortable,” said study participant Ricardo Meijias.

One may think that perhaps using voice commands only will be less distracting.

That’s not the case, the study says. Drivers still kept repeatedly looking at the screen while using voice commands.

“Taking eyes off the road for just two seconds doubles the risk for a crash,” say researchers.

Back in the day when drivers mostly listened to the radio, distraction was low. But researchers say calling, texting and navigating keep adding distractions to drivers.

Study participants were required to use voice commands, touch screens and other interactive technologies to make a call, send a text message, tune the radio or program navigation, while driving.

Researchers riding with participants rigged them with sensors and other devices to measure driver cognition when the piloted a vehicle in real life conditions on city streets.

While some cars lock out certain infotainment features when the vehicle is in motion, AAA says all cars should do that and that vehicle systems should be designed more visually or mentally demanding than listening to the radio.