Video claims to show Tasering of Southern Pines inmate who later escaped

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) – A Southern Pines man who escaped police Monday night at a hospital was Tasered during his arrest and a video claiming to be of the incident is going viral on social media.

Vinton John Huntley Nation, 28, was arrested on South Hardin Street in Southern Pines on Monday, Southern Pines police said.

He was taken into custody, but not before he “failed to follow the directions” of police who were trying to determine his identity, police said in a news release.

Meanwhile, a video that claims to show three police officers struggling on the ground with Nation, was posted on Facebook.

The video shows a black Dodge Nitro at the scene, which is the vehicle police said Nation uses. It also shows the officers Tasing a man as the group struggles on the side of a ditch near a large bush.

The incident began when Southern Pines police saw a man they said is “known to have outstanding warrants,” police said.

Police said the officers who spotted him knew that he had fled on foot in the past and “was reported to have been armed with a firearm.”

Initially, police said the man would not give officers his name and later provided a fake name and birthdate.

While Nation was inside his Dodge, he was told not to reach for anything inside the SUV, police said.

While one of Nation’s hands was cuffed he “then suddenly reached for the glove compartment.”

At that point, police tried to take Nation out of his SUV but he continued to hold onto the steering wheel, police said.

Once he was out of the SUV police said Nation was “combative, resisting arrest and failed to follow the directions from the arresting officers.”

Police said he was told to put his hands behind his back at least 10 times and was given 24 orders to comply with police.

During the struggle, police used a Taser on Nation, who then told police he had back pain and was having trouble breathing, police said.

Police said they later found 17.5 grams of cocaine, 3.5 grams of marijuana, a digital scale, a crack pipe, drug packaging equipment and five dosage units of Ecstasy.

He was taken to Moore County Regional Hospital, where he was checked.

He was cleared by hospital officials and was outside the hospital at the entrance when he took off from officers, while he was still handcuffed, according to police.

According to officials, he escaped around 9:30 p.m.

In a lengthy Facebook post on Tuesday, Southern Pines police said, in part:

The officers struggling to take Vinton Nation into custody used appropriate subject management techniques to gain control of the situation by stunning, distracting or incapacitating Vinton Nation. These approved techniques, which included the use of hands and knees were not successful, and a Taser was used to aid in taking Vinton Nation into custody.

Nation was initially wanted for failing to appear in court on charges of statutory rape of a child less than six years of age, indecent liberties with a child, sexual battery, child abuse and resisting/delaying/obstructing an officer, police said.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Vinton John Huntley Nation, please contact the Southern Pines Police Department at 910-692-7031 or dial 911. Information can also be left anonymously on the Southern Pines Police Department’s Crime Tip Line at 910-693-4110.