VIDEO: Raleigh high school students shocked as snake slithers on car window

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two Raleigh high school students were shocked when they discovered a snake slithering on their car Monday.

Bailey Mabe and her friend were in Mabe’s car when they were turning into Leesville Road High School, Mabe’s mother said.

A large snake suddenly appeared on the side window of the car.

The snake managed not to fall off and even slithered up the window, video from Mabe shows.

“As you can hear on the (video) Bailey and Lauren were in shock,” mom Holly Mabe wrote.

