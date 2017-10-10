Wake, Durham, Cumberland counties hold municipal elections

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Tuesday marks election day in places like Raleigh, Durham and Fayetteville.

Mayoral races and seats on city councils will be up for grabs municipalities across the state.

In the Raleigh mayoral race, three-term incumbent Nancy McFarlane faces opposition from Paul Fitts and Charles Francis.

More than 20 candidates filed to run for a seat on the Raleigh City Council. There are eight available seats. The mayor holds a seat along with three at-large seats with five district representatives.

Click here to see a list of candidates for races in Raleigh, Cary, and Durham. Officials for areas like Apex, Garner and Fuquay-Varina will be elected next month.

In Fayetteville, incumbent Mayor Nat Robertson faces opposition from Quancidine Gribble, Mitch Colvin and Kirk deViere. A total of six city council seats will be decided upon Tuesday.

Long-time Durham Mayor Bill Bell announced he would not seek reelection which which led to seven candidates filing to run the Bull City.

Farad Ali, Tracy D. Drinker, Pierce Freelon, Michael Johnson, Shea Ramirez, Steve Schewel and Sylvester Williams are all in the running to be Durham’s mayor.

