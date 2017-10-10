Wake, Durham, Cumberland counties hold municipal elections

By Published: Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Tuesday marks election day in places like Raleigh, Durham and Fayetteville.

Mayoral races and seats on city councils will be up for grabs municipalities across the state.

In the Raleigh mayoral race, three-term incumbent Nancy McFarlane faces opposition from Paul Fitts and Charles Francis.

More than 20 candidates filed to run for a seat on the Raleigh City Council. There are eight available seats. The mayor holds a seat along with three at-large seats with five district representatives.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Click here to see a list of candidates for races in Raleigh, Cary, and Durham. Officials for areas like Apex, Garner and Fuquay-Varina will be elected next month.

In Fayetteville, incumbent Mayor Nat Robertson faces opposition from Quancidine Gribble, Mitch Colvin and Kirk deViere. A total of six city council seats will be decided upon Tuesday.

Long-time Durham Mayor Bill Bell announced he would not seek reelection which which led to seven candidates filing to run the Bull City.

Farad Ali, Tracy D. Drinker, Pierce Freelon, Michael Johnson, Shea Ramirez, Steve Schewel and Sylvester Williams are all in the running to be Durham’s mayor.

USEFUL LINKS

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s