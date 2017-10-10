Wake Forest teen battling cancer has wish granted

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – “I woke up in the middle of the night with a lymph node pressed up to my neck to the point I couldn’t breathe,” said Jackson Donahoe.

Jackson was 13 years old at the time.

Leading up to that moment he had missed a couple days of school, thinking it was the flu.

“I was banging on the wall to get my parents attention,” said Jackson.

His doctor gave them three options, a biopsy, surgery or antibiotic.

They chose antibiotic, but no improvement.

“We just decided to go straight into surgery,” said Jackson. “Two weeks later I was diagnosed with cancer.”

Stage 3B nodular lymphocyte-predominant Hodgkin lymphoma.

CBS North Carolina’s Sharon Tazewell asked Jackson his first thought when he heard the “C word.”

“That my life was over. That’s honestly how I thought of it,” said Jackson.

His mom Sommer recalls that frightening phone call. Thinking it was a prank, she hung up the phone.

“I felt like someone was watching me in a movie. I didn’t think I was living my life and I didn’t want it to be happening to one of our kids,” said Sommer.

Today, almost a year and a half later, 14-year-old Jackson is in remission.

However, getting here was extremely painful.

Three surgeries and six rounds of chemo every three weeks.

“He explained it that it burned and hurt,” said Sommer.

“At one point we had to stop because he just couldn’t take the pain anymore.”

“Even though you’re dying inside you just have to try and stay positive,” said Sommer.

Jackson says he’s blocked most of the pain out of his mind.

“He said he wasn’t going to let chemo take him. He just disappeared. His soul just disappeared for three days,” said Sommer.

This past April, their family was invited to the Make A Wish Ball, for a surprise.

“He caught on as they were practicing that you leave tomorrow. They caught on to it,” said Sommer.

Jackson’s wish of going to Turks and Caicos was granted.

They flew there the next morning, all four tickets from donated air miles.

In that week, they celebrated his birthday and the one year anniversary of his surgery.

“It kind of was a closure in a way. Now we’re just working on the positive,” said Sommer.

His little sister Sylvia and parents Jeff and Sommer, fighting by his side every step of the way.

His focus, enjoying high school and his long, bright future ahead.

“Thank you. This was honestly a kids dream,” said Jackson. “That’s what Make A Wish is. It’s granting kids dreams.”

CBS North Carolina is proud to partner with Make A Wish Eastern North Carolina.

Our Wishes in Flight campaign is going on right now.

You can make a difference and help grant wishes by donating your unused air miles.

Click on this link to donate.