RALEIGH, N.C. (AP/WNCN) – The Boy Scouts announce plans to admit girls to the Cub Scouts and establish new program for older girls.

The announcement was made after “years of receiving requests from families and girls,” the Scouts said.

“This decision is true to the BSA’s mission and core values outlined in the Scout Oath and Law. The values of Scouting – trustworthy, loyal, helpful, kind, brave and reverent, for example – are important for both young men and women,” said Michael Surbaugh, the BSA’s Chief Scout Executive.

The Boy Scouts said it aims to make “convenient programs that serve the whole family more appealing.”

“The BSA’s record of producing leaders with high character and integrity is amazing” said Randall Stephenson, BSA’s national board chairman. “I’ve seen nothing that develops leadership skills and discipline like this organization. It is time to make these outstanding leadership development programs available to girls.”

Starting in the 2018 program year, families can choose to sign up their sons and daughters for Cub Scouts.

Existing packs may choose to establish a new girl pack, establish a pack that consists of girl dens and boy dens or remain an all-boy pack.

Cub Scout dens will be single-gender — all boys or all girls.

CBS North Carolina will update this story as it develops.