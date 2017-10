DURHAM, N.C.- Durham authorities are currently on scene investigating a fatal shooting that left a 27-year- old man dead. According to police they were dispatched shortly after midnight to a cul-de-sac on Yorkfield Court. When officers arrived on scene, they located a man on the ground with a gunshot wound. The male victim was transported to the hospital where he died. A homicide investigation is underway. We have a crew on scene and will bring you more details as they become available.

