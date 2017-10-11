Carrboro teen charged with attacking paramedic responding to medical call

Derrel Braggs (Carrboro Police Department)

CARRBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Carrboro teen has been charged after police say he attacked a parademic while they were on a medical call.

Derrel Braggs, 19, faces one charge of felony assault on a medical provider after a paramedic with Orange County EMS was attacked while responding to a medical call, police said. The incident occurred around 10:10 p.m. Tuesday at 300 S. Camelia St.

The paramedic was transported to UNC Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Braggs was also transported to UNC Hospital. Police said he will be arrested once he’s released from the hospital.

Police did not specify if the paramedic was responding to a call involving Braggs or someone else. They only called it “an unknown medical call.”

