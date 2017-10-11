Chapel Hill police investigate reported sexual assault

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – Chapel Hill police are investigating a reported sexual assault that occurred Tuesday near the interchange of Interstate 40 and US. 15-501.

Around 9 p.m., the victim reported they were assaulted by a man in the area of Eastowne Drive.

The suspect was described as standing 5 feet, 6 inches tall, and is approximately 20 years old.

If you have information about the incident, please call the Chapel Hill Police Department during regular business hours at 919-968-2760 or at any time of day call either 911 or Crime Stoppers at 919-942-7515. Calls to Crime Stoppers are confidential and anonymous, and the caller may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrest.