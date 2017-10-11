Charges against Franklin County teen accused of decapitating mom to be dropped

By Published: Updated:

ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) – A judge is expected to sign an order that will drop charges against a Franklin County teen accused of cutting his mother’s head off on March 6, according to county authorities.

CLICK TO VIEW 15 PHOTOS OF THE SUSPECT AND THE SCENE

Oliver Mauricio Funes-Machado told dispatchers he killed Yesenia Funes Beatriz Machada “because I felt like it,” according to court documents.

The first deputy on scene “observed a male exit the house carrying a knife in one hand and a severed human head in the other,” the affidavit states.

RELATED: Teen charged with murder after mother decapitated near Zebulon, officials say

The home where the 35-year-old woman was killed was called a “gruesome scene” by Franklin County Sheriff Kent Winstead.

Once the judge signs the order, Funes-Machado will be involuntarily committed to a facility in Butner. He is currently being housed in Central Prison.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s