Charlotte-native arrested in LSU frat hazing case

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – An attorney for one of 10 people facing hazing charges in the death of a Louisiana State University fraternity pledge says his client didn’t participate in hazing or provide anyone with alcohol on the night before the 18-year-old died.

David Bourland says his client, Zachary Hall, of Charlotte, North Carolina, didn’t break any laws or LSU codes of conduct.

He adds that Hall is in “deep depression” over the Sept. 14 death of Maxwell Gruver.

Hazing is a misdemeanor charge. Only one of the 10 suspects, 19-year-old Matthew Alexander Naquin, 19, faces an additional felony charge of negligent homicide.

Gruver died at a hospital after Phi Delta Theta members found him lying on a couch at the fraternity house and couldn’t tell if he was breathing. An autopsy found his blood-alcohol content level was more than six times the legal limit for driving at the time of his death.