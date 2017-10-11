Cold front tonight to bring some heat & humidity relief

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The heat and humidity that arrived last weekend is still here and doesn’t plan on leaving until the end of this week. High humidity and above normal temperaturese, along with spotty showers are mainly coming from a southwest flow and that won’t shut off until Friday after our next cold front moves through.

That cold front will move into the area Thursday and will eventually slide south of our state bringing slightly lower temperatures and humidity. High pressure will start to build in on Friday and will remain in control through the upcoming weekend, ridding us of the mugginess. This weekend is also the first weekend of the North Carolina State Fair, so less humid weather will be nice for fair-goers.

Tuesday was the second day in a row with highs in the 90s. The Triangle and Fayetteville made it up to 90, just shy of the record high and well above the normal high in the mid 70s. Tuesday night will have a few showers and storms early, then drying later with some fog forming by early Wednesday. Morning temperatures Wednesday once again start in the mid 70s.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a few showers and a possible storm. The high will be 86, after a morning low of 75. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy and a little cooler with a risk of a shower. The high will be 81, after a morning low of 71. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Friday will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny. The high will be 77, after a morning low of 66. The rain risk will only be 20%.

Saturday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. The high will be near 80, after a morning low of 63.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and warm. The high will be 84, after a morning low of 61.

Monday will be partly sunny with a small chance of a shower as a much stronger cold front moves through. The high will be 80, after a morning low 62. The rain risk will be 30 percent. The much cooler air behind the second cold front arrives next Tuesday.

This forecast was prepared by the WNCN weather team and is based on the latest information available and years of weather forecasting in North Carolina. It was not produced by a computer like many forecasts you find on the web, social media and smarts phone apps.

