Cops: DUI driver kills mom of 6 on way home from visiting her premature twins

Katie Evans is seen with her twins in a photo posted to a YouCaring fundraising page (YouCaring)

SANTA CLARITA, Cali. (CBS News) — A woman who was on her way home after visiting her premature twins at a California hospital was killed in a car crash with a suspected drunk driver, reports the Signal, a newspaper in Santa Clarita Valley, California.

Katie Evans, who had four older children in addition to the twin girls, was struck head-on by a vehicle that had lost control after it sideswiped another car, Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Sgt. Dan Dantice told the paper.

The 22-year-old suspect was treated at a hospital and later booked on suspicion of misdemeanor DUI. Authorities have not released her name.

Dantrice said alcohol containers were found in the vehicle.

A fundraising page set up for Katie Evans’ husband and six kids after the Friday night crash has raised more than $255,000.

“Katie couldn’t go a day without visiting her brand-new twin girls in the hospital,” the fundraising page’s organizer wrote.

