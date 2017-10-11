Durham police seek 2 missing women

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police announced Wednesday they are looking for two missing women, but said the cases appear to be unrelated.

Nancy Tanya Gonzales, 38, was last seen at her Chaucer Drive home.

Marcie Shirley Davis was last seen at her Wedgedale Drive home.

Gonzales is a Hispanic woman, 5 feet tall and about 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Davis is a black woman, 5 feet 5 inches tall and about 130 pound with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about the women is asked to call police Cpl. M. Richards at (919) 540-4440 ext. 29320 or the police main desk at (919) 540-4427.