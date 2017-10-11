Durham police seek 2 missing women

By Published:
Nancy Gonzales, left, and Marcie Davis (Durham Police Department)

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police announced Wednesday they are looking for two missing women, but said the cases appear to be unrelated.

Nancy Tanya Gonzales, 38, was last seen at her Chaucer Drive home.

Marcie Shirley Davis was last seen at her Wedgedale Drive home.

Gonzales is a Hispanic woman, 5 feet tall and about 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Davis is a black woman, 5 feet 5 inches tall and about 130 pound with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about the women is asked to call police Cpl. M. Richards at (919) 540-4440 ext. 29320 or the police main desk at (919) 540-4427.

news-app- download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s