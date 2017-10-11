Elderly woman, young girl bitten by rabid fox in Cumberland County

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The State Public Health Lab in Raleigh has confirmed that a fox that attacked and bit two people in Stedman had rabies, according to a release from Cumberland County Animal Control.

On Tuesday, a fox attacked a 74-year-old woman and her 10-year-old granddaughter outside a home located in the 7300 block of Clinton Road, officials said.

According to deputies, the woman pulled up to the house and was attacked and bitten on her leg and foot as she was getting out of her van. The woman’s granddaughter came out of the house, not realizing a rabid fox was outside. The fox chased the girl and bit her on the arm.

The woman and child both suffered puncture bite wounds and are now undergoing rabies treatment shots, animal control said.

A Stedman police officer responded to the home and killed the rabid fox.

This is the second case of rabies in the county this year, officials said.

Animal control officials say that if you are bitten or scratched by an animal:

• Immediately wash the wound under running water for at least 10 minutes with lots of soap. Seek medical attention/advice.

• Call Animal Control at 321-6852 Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Call the sheriff’s office at 323-1500 after 5 p.m., weekends and holidays.

• Go to the emergency room.

Officials say it’s also important to vaccinate your pets for rabies and keep their shots current. Pet owners are reminded that all dogs and cats must be vaccinated against rabies, as required by state law. Pet owners are subject to a fine of $100 for each unvaccinated dog or cat. Pets must be vaccinated when they reach the age of four months.