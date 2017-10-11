Hope Mills raid turns up 4+ pounds of cocaine, cash and stolen guns, deputies say

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — Detectives seized stolen guns, pounds of cocaine, rolls of cash and a half-dozen dogs during a raid in Hope Mills this week, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said.

The finds were made while members of the sheriff’s office’s narcotics team were executing a search warrant in the 4900 block of Panda Street in Hope Mills, deputies said.

Detectives found a total of four handguns and one shotgun, and two of the guns were listed as stolen, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said they also found 4.4 pounds of cocaine, “a large amount” of cash and items including plastic bags, digital scales and Creatine that indicate “the manufacturing of the controlled substances seized,” deputies said.

Two residents of the home, Zabian Devon Patterson, 34, and Zachary Akeem McCrae, 26, are charged with trafficking cocaine by possession, trafficking cocaine by manufacture and maintaining a dwelling for the sale of a controlled substance, deputies said. Patterson is also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.

Patterson’s bond was set at $115,000 secured. McCrae’s bond was set at $110,000.

Animal control took six dogs from the residence for safe-keeping while the residents are incarcerated, deputies said.