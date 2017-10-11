Hope Mills raid turns up 4+ pounds of cocaine, cash and stolen guns, deputies say

By Published:

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — Detectives seized stolen guns, pounds of cocaine, rolls of cash and a half-dozen dogs during a raid in Hope Mills this week, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said.

The finds were made while members of the sheriff’s office’s narcotics team were executing a search warrant in the 4900 block of Panda Street in Hope Mills, deputies said.

news-app- download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Detectives found a total of four handguns and one shotgun, and two of the guns were listed as stolen, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said they also found 4.4 pounds of cocaine, “a large amount” of cash and items including plastic bags, digital scales and Creatine that indicate “the manufacturing of the controlled substances seized,” deputies said.

Two residents of the home, Zabian Devon Patterson, 34, and Zachary Akeem McCrae, 26, are charged with trafficking cocaine by possession, trafficking cocaine by manufacture and maintaining a dwelling for the sale of a controlled substance, deputies said. Patterson is also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.

Patterson’s bond was set at $115,000 secured. McCrae’s bond was set at $110,000.

Animal control took six dogs from the residence for safe-keeping while the residents are incarcerated, deputies said.

news-app- download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s