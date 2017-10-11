Johnston County man charged with indecent exposure blamed heat for being naked

FOUR OAKS, N.C. (WNCN) — A registered sex offender living in Johnston County has been charged with indecent exposure after he stood naked in his doorway in front of an adult and her two children, according to the Sheriff’s office.

Authorities said that Fernando Asevedo Suarez, 68, was standing naked in the doorway of his camper when a 34-year-old mother and her 7 and 12-year-old children drove by and saw him.

The incident occurred on Rhodes Pond Road in Four Oaks.

Suarez is a registered sex offender for a crime he was convicted of in 1989 in Florida, records show.

Authorities said that Suarez told deputies that his camper was too hot for him to be wearing clothes and that’s why he was naked in his doorway.

Suarez was arrested Oct. 6 and charged with misdemeanor indecent exposure.

CBS North Carolina spoke with Suarez Wednesday about the incident. He said that it was very hot the day and that he wasn’t thinking and he made a mistake.

He has a court date next week and Suarez said he’s hoping to only get probation for the incident.