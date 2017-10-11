Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk at North Hills



RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The 11th Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Event of Raleigh is all set for Saturday, October 14 at North Hills Midtown Park.

Midtown Park is located at 4011 Cardinal Street at North Hills Street near Six Forks Road and Interstate-440.

CBS North Carolina’s Russ Bowen will emcee the walk with opening ceremonies beginning at 8 a.m.

Click here for parking info

Making Strides aims to unite communities to celebrate people who have battled breast cancer, raise awareness about the steps we can take to help prevent the disease, and raise money to find cures and support programs and services for those facing the disease.

Real Men Wear Pink was created to give men a greater presence in the fight against breast cancer. Working alongside our Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Event, Real Men gives men the opportunity harness the power of pink, raising awareness and money to support the fight for a world without breast cancer.

Here is what the schedule looks like so far:

7:30 a.m. – Registration Opens

7:30 a.m. – Survivor Registration Opens

7:30 a.m. – Strides Boutique Opens

7:55 a.m. – Sound Check

8 a.m. – Opening Ceremony to include National Anthem

8:05 a.m. – Introduction of Event Emcees

8:30 a.m. – Survivor Photo

8:50 a.m. – Zumba Warm up

9:15 a.m. – Assemble walkers at start line, walk starts

10 a.m. – walkers begin to arrive back

10:20 a.m. – Sponsor representatives speak

10:40 a.m. – Introduction of Real Men Candidates and 2017 Campaign Winner

10:45 a.m.- Nina’s School of Dance

11 a.m. -CAPA Dance Team

11:15 a.m. – Zumba Cool down-

11:30 a.m.- Line Dancing

11:50 a.m. – Closing Ceremony