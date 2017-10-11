Man who escaped from Southern Pines police still on the run



SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) – An intense manhunt continues in Moore County for Vinton Nation.

Police in Southern Pines say the 28-year-old brawled with officers during an arrest and even powered through a Taser before getting away.

Police say the wanted man escaped custody at the Moore Regional Hospital after he told officers he was sick.

And now some neighbors over here say they’re concerned because Nation could be trouble.

Police have been after Nation, a man wanted for charges of child rape and fraud, since Monday night.

“It was scary, very scary,” said Dana Bowen who lives near the hospital.

Neighbors say they had no idea and got no notification from police that he got away near their house.

“I did not know that that kind of makes me more nervous now,” said neighbor Hayes Lemons.

“I’m just gonna lock up the place as usual and stay vigilant,” said neighbor John Scholl.

Police wouldn’t talk with us on camera, instead they referred us to the Facebook post detailing how it all happened.

Police say Nation ran away, still in handcuffs, when officers tried to pick him up at the hospital.

Police are looking into whether the arresting officers followed procedure but would not elaborate.

“It’s horrible, hopefully the police will find the suspect quickly,” said Scholl.

Nation faces drug charges and resisting arrest on top of statutory rape of a child, indecent liberties with a child, sexual battery and child abuse.