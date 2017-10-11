National organization focusing on character education visits Raleigh school

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A national organization that focuses on character education is visiting one of the largest school districts in the country.

The board members emphasize the importance of empowering students.

It’s a major message: “Other People Matter!”

The Carroll Magnet Middle School cheerleaders cheered it as folks entered the school.

“It’s important that kids leave school prepared not just with academics, but with the skills to be able to collaborate, communicate, think critically and to create effectively,” the school’s principal Elizabeth MacWilliams said.

At Carroll Magnet Middle, they are using the model in the classroom after being one of several Wake County schools to partner with the organization.

“We do designate 30 minutes during the day where kids really dig deep, and they circle up and they build relationships and social skills,” said MacWilliams.

It’s all based on 24 character strengths with an end goal of being successful in the classroom and in life.

“I just think that this is a model for what we’re trying to do,” said Kerri Walsh Jennings. “I walked into the school this morning and the enthusiasm is off the charts!”

Jennings, a volleyball Olympic gold medalist, along with TV personality Elisabeth Hasselbeck, are board members for the organization.

“Kids themselves are saying they love having class time to understand character – that’s incredible,” Hasselbeck said.

It’s one reason they traveled to central North Carolina.

“These are schools that have really implemented the strategies of The Positive and P2 Project that we’re working on,” Hasselbeck said.