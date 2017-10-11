NC day care worker charged with punching child in face

CONNELLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WBTV) – A man who worked for an after-school program at a Burke County elementary school is accused of punching a child in the face on Monday.

According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, 49-year-old Crawford Lionel Ellis reportedly hit a 9-year-old with his fist at Icard Elementary School. Deputies say Ellis worked as a part-time daycare worker in the school’s after-school program.

A spokesperson with Burke County Public Schools says Ellis was “immediately terminated” Monday. The spokesperson released this statement:

“Parents were informed of the incident. Hitting a child is never acceptable at Burke County Public Schools. We take the wellbeing and safety of our students very seriously and will not tolerate such behavior.”

Ellis was charged with assaulting a child who is under the age of 12. His first court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 1.