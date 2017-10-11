Raleigh police arrest 2 in 2014 slaying

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police have arrested two people in connection with the shooting death of a 26-year-old in June 2014.

Around 3:15 a.m. on June 1, 2014, Raleigh officers responded to a parking lot at the corner of West Hargett and South West streets. The body of Vernon Oneal Jones Jr., of Lillington was found there. He had been shot multiple times, police said.

Police believe Oneal left Club Bodi, located at 310 S. West Street, to get away from a fight inside the club.

On Wednesday, Raleigh police said Andrew Ellis and Dominique Wiley Ellis, 26, had been charged in Oneal’s death.

No other information was immediately available.