Raleigh teen’s body found 2 miles from crash site, medical examiner’s report says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The body of a Raleigh teen was found two miles from where her vehicle crashed near the intersection of Leesville and O’Neil roads in March, according to a medical examiner’s report.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said Lauren Jenkins, 17, was the driver of a vehicle involved in a head-on collision at that intersection. She then wandered away from the scene.

Her body was found two days after the crash in a creek.

An investigative report released by the medical examiner’s office says her body was located about two miles from the crash site and about a mile from her home. Temperatures reached as low as 23 degrees while she was missing.

The report says she had been at a party where she was drinking and using ecstasy.

An autopsy report released Monday says Jenkins died from hypothermia with terminal water immersion.

Acute ethanol and methamphetamine toxicity contributed to her death, the autopsy says.