‘Smelly’ woman robs Subway, deputies say

DESTIN, Fla. (WNCN) — A “smelly” woman wearing a wig robbed a Florida subway Saturday night, deputies said.

The woman, who was wearing a brown wig, walked into a Destin Subway several times about 10 p.m. Saturday. The third time, she put her open purse down on the counter and demanded money.

“The employee could see a large semi-automatic pistol inside the purse that the robber was holding in her right hand,” the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

She got “a small amount of cash,” deputies said.

The robber is described as thin, about 45 years old, about 5 feet 5 inches tall, about 170 pounds, with a thin face and thin lips.

She was said to smell bad and was wearing a brown wig.

She wore a brown jacket, dark pants and prescription glasses, deputies said.

Deputies are asking anyone with information on the robbery to call them at (850) 651-7400.