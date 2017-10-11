VIDEO: Deputy pulls firearm on motorcyclists, sheriff’s office investigating

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A video captures the moment a Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Deputy pulled his gun on a motorcyclist while the two are traveling on Tramway.

BCSO is now explaining the incident.

The video has surfaced on several social media platforms and accounts with its original source unclear.

The video shows a motorcyclist doing a wheelie on Tramway Saturday afternoon when a BCSO patrol car pulls alongside him. A passenger deputy can be seen drawing his gun and aiming it at the motorcyclist as the two vehicles go through an intersection.

BCSO confirmed that is the deputy’s service weapon – not a taser. BCSO says deputies received several calls Saturday about a group of roughly 50 bikers racing and driving recklessly in the Heights.

Deputies say what’s not shown in the picture and video is the bikers flashing gang signs and surrounding deputies as they tried to pull them over.

The sheriff’s office says the deputy who pulled the gun was “in fear of an immediate and impending battery.”

BCSO would not release any more information, but they are asking anyone who knows the identity of the biker to come forward.