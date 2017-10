RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A wreck on eastbound Interstate 40 near Lake Wheeler Road is badly snarling traffic on Wednesday night.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said the wreck was first reported at about 9 p.m. A vehicle rolled over, sending one person to the hospital with minor injuries, police said.

Officials expected traffic backups in the area to last for hours.

More details were not immediately available.