DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Two men are recovering after being shot Thursday in the 500 block of Massey Avenue, Durham Police said.

Police responded to the scene after 8 p.m.

Both men had non-life threatening injuries. One was shot in the leg and the other in the ankle.

Police said the person who shot them was standing by them but are not releasing suspect information at this time.

The investigation is on-going.