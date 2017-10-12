3 students arrested, charged after fight at Wake Forest HS; 6 more may be charged

By Published: Updated:
Dunston, Dekeyser and Williams (Raleigh-Wake CCBI)

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Three students were arrested following a fight that broke out at Wake Forest High School Thursday morning, according to Town of Wake Forest official Bill Crabtree.

The fight broke out around 7:15 a.m. in the cafeteria at the high school, Crabtree said.

According to police, the students involved suffered minor injuries. Crabtree said there’s no word at this time on what started the fight.

Dendrez Lakeith Dunston, 16, Jaquel Deshawn Dekeyser, 17, and Nacir Tahiem Williams, 16, all of Wake Forest, were all arrested and charged with simple affray, Crabtree said.

In addition to those three arrests, “five or six juvenile petitions will be sought,” according to Crabtree. The juvenile petition is the document that authorities use to bring charges against a person under the age of 16.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s