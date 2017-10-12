3 students arrested, charged after fight at Wake Forest HS; 6 more may be charged

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Three students were arrested following a fight that broke out at Wake Forest High School Thursday morning, according to Town of Wake Forest official Bill Crabtree.

The fight broke out around 7:15 a.m. in the cafeteria at the high school, Crabtree said.

According to police, the students involved suffered minor injuries. Crabtree said there’s no word at this time on what started the fight.

Dendrez Lakeith Dunston, 16, Jaquel Deshawn Dekeyser, 17, and Nacir Tahiem Williams, 16, all of Wake Forest, were all arrested and charged with simple affray, Crabtree said.

In addition to those three arrests, “five or six juvenile petitions will be sought,” according to Crabtree. The juvenile petition is the document that authorities use to bring charges against a person under the age of 16.