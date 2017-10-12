3 suspects identified in Fayetteville medical center car break-ins

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Three people have been charged after several vehicles were broken into at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center on October 5 and 7, police said.

Ahmad N. Shane, 17, faces six charges of breaking and entering a motor vehicle, a charge of felony larceny, felony possession of stolen goods, three counts misdemeanor larceny, three counts misdemeanor possession of stolen goods, and two counts injury to personal property.

RELATED: 2 guns among items stolen in 24 car break-ins at Fayetteville medical center

Joshua L. Earl, 17, has been charged with six counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle, a charge of felony larceny, felony possession of stolen goods, three counts misdemeanor larceny, three counts misdemeanor possession of stolen goods, and two counts injury to personal property.

A photo of Earl was not immediately available.

A juvenile petition has been obtained for another suspect in the case.

The three have not been taken into custody and Fayettevile police are asking for them to surrender to authorities.

Additional charges are possible.

During the second set of thefts, a handgun and ammunition, a purse, currency and small electronic items were stolen, police said.

Most of the burglaries involved the thief breaking a window to get into the vehicles.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Shane or Earl is asked to contact Detective C. Hudson with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 703-1058 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).