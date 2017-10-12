Custodian placed recording device in Lee County school bathroom, sheriff says

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – A custodian was arrested after the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said he placed a camera in a faculty restroom at East Lee Middle School.

Toney Waddell Feaster, 28, of Sanford is charged with secret peeping after a middle school employee found a cell phone that was actively recording in the faculty’s private restroom.

The employee who found the phone was the only faculty member recorded on that device, the sheriff’s office said.

No students were affected, the sheriff’s office said.

Feaster was issued a $5,000 secured bond.