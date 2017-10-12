Fayetteville man charged with trafficking child, promoting prostitution of minor

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man is facing multiple charges involving human trafficking and prostitution, according to Fayetteville police.

Detectives with the city’s human trafficking unit have arrested and charged Antonio McAllister, 33, in connection with a human trafficking investigation involving a 16-year-old victim. The investigation began in September and McAllister is the second person charged in the case, police said.

Karla Bernice Gainey, 35, of Fayetteville, was arrested and charged in connection with this case on Oct. 9.

McAllister was arrested on Wednesday by Fayetteville police officers and agents from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation. He is charged with human trafficking a child victim, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, promoting prostitution of a minor, felony conspiracy to commit human trafficking of a minor, second-degree forcible rape, and assault on a female.

If you, or you believe someone you know, is or has been the victim of human trafficking, you are asked to contact detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department by calling 910-433-1885 or Fayetteville/Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.