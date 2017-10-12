Former NC teacher of the year under investigation for inappropriate relationships

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A New Hanover County Schools teacher has been suspended with pay amid an investigation into allegations of possible inappropriate relationships with at least two students.

Meredith Kokoski, 33, was charged with DWI and reckless driving to endanger after reportedly crashing her car into three parked vehicles near Third and Orange streets around 11 p.m. Friday.

Following her arrest, WECT received information from a former student detailing alleged misconduct between Kokoski and some students. WECT inquired with the school system, who reached out to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office for further investigation.

NHCS Superintendent Tim Markley suspended Kokoski Wednesday morning pending a “personnel investigation.” The school system was not at liberty to provide additional information due to the state’s personnel law. Prior to Wednesday’s decision, Kokoski was on voluntary leave with pay.

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the investigation Wednesday, but since the allegations made have not been corroborated by law enforcement officials, WECT will not be publishing the details of the alleged misconduct.

Two former Laney High School students have been contacted by the NHCSO for questioning, according to Lt. Jerry Brewer.

WECT reached out to Kokoski, a former NHCS teacher of the year, but has not heard back.

Kokoski has been with NHCS since March 2006, and is employed as an English teacher at Laney High School. Kokoski has no prior demotions, suspensions or separations, according to records provided by the school system.

