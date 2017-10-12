Man attacked, attempted to sexually assault teen girl near school, Raleigh police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are searching for a man believed to have attacked and attempted to sexually assault a 16-year-old girl near Wakefield Middle School Wednesday morning, police said.

According to police, the attack occurred around 6:20 a.m. in the tree line near Wakefield Middle School at 2300 Wakefield Pines Drive.

The suspect chased the girl, tackled and overpowered her, and then tried to sexually assault her, police said. The suspect fled on foot after the attempted sex assault.

Police said the suspect is described as a heavyset man in his 30s. He was wearing a black hoodie sweatshirt and black and white sneakers at the time of the attack, police said. The man is also said to have a mole on the right side of his face.

The investigation is ongoing and more information will be made available as the case progresses, police said.

Anyone who has information that might assist the investigation of the incident is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.

