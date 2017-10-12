NC State Fair kicks off today – here’s what you need to know

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina State Fair kicks off this afternoon, but all the fun comes at a price.

With all the rides to check out, games to play, and of course all the food, costs add up quickly, but there are some deals to be had. They won’t last long, though.

If you’re buying tickets at the gate, adults are $10, military members will pay $6, children six to 12 will cost $5 and kids under five or adults over 65 can get in free.

To celebrate 150 years of the N.C. State Fair, tickets today will only cost $1.50 and some food items will also be available for $1.50.

It’s important to remember, though, that the State Fair operates rain or shine and there are no refunds, so make sure to be prepared for the possibility of rain.

If you or your kids are big fans of the rides, you probably already know that they’re not free and can get expensive. If you buy tickets in advance (until midnight tonight), it’s $10 for 18 tickets. At the gate it will cost you $1 per ticket. One of the new features at the State Fair this year are unlimited wristbands — which are only good for one day — and cost $25 in advance and $35 at the gate.

Another new feature that’s sure to make many adults happy — alcohol. For the first time ever, attendees will be able to purchase and consume flights of North Carolina beer and wine from some of the state’s wineries. Alcohol will be available at the “Our State Public House.”

Wine samples will be 1 ½ ounces and beer flights will be 4 ounces. Tickets cost $10 each and will be sold from noon until 8:30 p.m. There is a one ticket per person limit. No one under 21 will be admitted.

While State Fair attendees will be focusing on the rides, food and games, there will be plenty of Wake County Sheriff’s Office deputies focusing on keeping you safe.

Wake County Sheriff Donnie Harrison says there will be roughly 250 to 300 deputies on scene, in addition to fairground staff. That number includes undercover officers and K-9s.

Fairgoers can expect to go through metal detectors. There will be three mobile command buses throughout the fairgrounds and the sheriff’s office is working with the Federal Aviation Administration to prevent drones from flying over.

Gates open today at 3 p.m. and the N.C. State Fair will run from today until Oct. 22.

For all the information you need to plan your trip, click here to go to the State Fair’s website.