NC State fair kicks off with fireworks…and a proposal

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – At the opening night of the N.C. State Fair, it wasn’t just kids trying to land rings on bottles to win prizes.

One man landed a ring on his bride-to-be.

Logan McElroy proposed to his girlfriend, Leah Holloman, Thursday night.

The two have been together since the beginning of the year and McElroy’s choice of where to propose has special meaning for Holloman and her family.

“Her dad used to be one of the guards in the garden, like 30 years ago. And, her mom would come down and visit her dad down in the garden. So, I thought it was pretty cool. And so, yearh, I figured it would be a great spot,” McElroy said.

The two were surrounded by family and friends when he popped the question.

They plan on getting married in about six months.