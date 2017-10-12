NC State grad injured in Vegas mass shooting now recovering at home



MYRTLE BEACH, N.C. (WNCN) – Jenna DeCandio, the N.C. State University graduate who was injured in the Las Vegas mass shooting, is now recovering at her home in Myrtle Beach.

DeCandio said she thinks about the shooting every day. She was shot in the hip when Stephen Paddock opened fire on the crowd of thousands at a country concert on October 1.

The bullet is still lodged in her muscle and the hole in her hip still healing.

“It’s a constant reminder of what happened but it’s also a constant reminder of how lucky I am,” DeCandio said. “Like, I’ve had every surgeon that came in there and every doctor that came in there has said that they’ve never seen this before. You’re one in a million.”

She’s grateful for the outpouring of support she’s had – from those in las vegas to her sorority to her family and friends.

DeCandio said she’s looking forward to getting back to her job in New Jersey.

But for the time being, she’s grateful for her parents who’ve been helping her get back on her feet.