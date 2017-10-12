Raleigh man charged in sexual assault of 13-year-old girl in Chapel Hill

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – Chapel Hill police have made an arrest in a reported sexual assault that occurred Tuesday near the interchange of Interstate 40 and U.S. Route 15-501.

Officers arrested Kameron Dwayne Ballen at 8:45p.m. Wednesday.

Authorities took the 20-year-old man into custody on Pingate Circle in Chapel Hill.

Ballen, who police say lives on Althorp Drive in Raleigh, is charged with one felony count of second-degree forcible rape.

He’s being held at the Orange County Jail under a $200,000 secured bond.

According to an online court case search, Ballen was already scheduled to go to court Jan. 18, 2018 for an unrelated charge of misdemeanor assault on a female.

The victim, whom police say is a 13-year-old girl, reported she was assaulted by a man around 9 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Eastowne Drive.

A property manager at an apartment complex along Eastowne Drive said investigators returned to the area Wednesday to view footage from security cameras.

“You start getting scared, you know, that you’re not gonna be safe anymore,” said Lizette Rodriguez, who lives nearby. “You’re gonna be scared to walk even your pets.”

This case follows another sexual assault on Aug. 31 in a wooded area near Drew Hill Lane. The two locations are about half a mile from each other.

Investigators say they’re looking at other recent crimes in the area to see if there’s any connection to what happened Tuesday night, but they say so far they haven’t found any.

Police encourage neighbors to be aware of their surroundings and to walk with someone they know.

If you have information about any of the cases, please call the Chapel Hill Police Department during regular business hours at (919-) 68-2760 or at any time of day call either 911 or Crime Stoppers at 919-942-7515. Calls to Crime Stoppers are confidential and anonymous, and the caller may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrest.